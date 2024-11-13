Delhi Police arrests third shooter in Nangloi, Alipur firing incidents

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a shooter allegedly involved in the November 4 firing incidents in Nangloi and Alipur areas, police said.

Ramniwas alias Mowgli was held near the Shahbad Dairy area following a brief exchange of fire in which he sustained a gunshot injury on his leg.

He is among the three people who opened fire outside a showroom and an office in Nangloi and Alipur as part of an extortion bid.

"He (Ramniwas) is undergoing treatment at a hospital," a police officer said, adding, a motorcycle that he was riding and two firearms had been seized from him.

Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid near Khera Canal.

As Ramniwas approached on a motorcycle, the police team tried to stop him by blocking the road.

The accused tried to escape but lost control of the motorcycle, police said.

"He opened fire at the police and the police team retaliated. One of the bullets hit him in his left leg. He was overpowered and taken to hospital," they added.

A resident of Khera Khurd village in Delhi, Ramniwas is facing 10 criminal cases, including opening fire in Nangloi and Alipur areas.

Both incidents were reported within three hours.

Ramniwas and the other two accused had opened fire as a part of their extortion scheme.

They also left a note at the Nangloi showroom with the names of gangsters Jatinder Mann alias Gogi and Kuldeep Fajje written on it.

A CCTV camera footage of the incident also surfaced where three men with their faces covered and riding a two-wheeler could be seen entering the showroom in Nangloi and firing in the air.

His two other associates -- Akash Rathore and a juvenile -- were apprehended by the Crime Branch on November 6.