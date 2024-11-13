Delhi's air quality hits 'severe' for first time this season as residents face breathing issues

Delhi recorded the worst air quality in the country on Wednesday, with the AQI recorded in the "severe" category for the first time this season, even as the central pollution watchdog attributed the deterioration to an "unprecedentedly dense" fog and described it as an "episodic event."

The city's 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI), recorded at 4 pm every day, stood at 418, up from 334 the previous day, and it may trigger stringent restrictions under the third stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to mitigate hazardous conditions.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Akshardham area recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 466, categorised as 'severe' as of 5.00 pm.

Residents have complained of low visibility on the roads and have also been experiencing irritation in their eyes, running nose, breathlessness, and cough.

"The pollution has increased and with the temperatures also dropping down, we have started experiencing a lot of issues. There is barely any visibility on the road, and we have also been experiencing irritation in the eyes, running nose, breathlessness and cough," Upendra Singh, a Delhi resident, said.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), however, said owing to stronger winds, the pollutant concentration is expected to start showing a declining trend Thursday onwards and the AQI is likely to move back to the "very poor" category.

"After a comprehensive review, the subcommittee decided to closely monitor the situation before implementing Stage III of GRAP and will reassess the status on Thursday," the CAQM said in a post on X.

In another post on the microblogging platform, the CAQM said its subcommittee noted the steep rise in Delhi's AQI owing to this "episodic event" since morning.

The national capital saw its first dense fog and lowest daytime temperature of the season so far on Wednesday, trapping pollutants.

The maximum temperature in Delhi (Safdarjung) dropped from 32.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday to 27.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Bihar's Hajipur, with an AQI of 417, had the second-worst reading in the country on Wednesday, the CPCB data showed.

Of the 36 monitoring stations in Delhi, 30 recorded the air quality in the "severe" category, the CPCB said.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", 401 and 450 "severe" and above 450 "severe plus."