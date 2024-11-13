‘Gurugram’s flawed waste system fuels pollution crisis’

In response, the ULB mandated that civic bodies file reports on enforcement efforts by Friday. Since mid-October, MCG has issued penalties amounting to Rs 35,000 for seven waste-burning violations, under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The MCG has also warned senior officials of accountability measures if they fail to act, and it has encouraged residents to report such incidents directly.

At the root of the problem is the city’s solid waste management, which emphasises removing waste from public areas more than reducing and segregating waste at the source.

According to experts, the focus has remained on the transportation of waste rather than its disposal. Even the authorities give contract for the waste lifting and transportation and agencies which receive the tender get paid according to the weight of the waste lifted.

Another reason behind the burning is to illegally dispose of the factory or hazardous waste that gets rejected at the landfill sites. Several waste lifting agencies take money from these factories to lift their waste, which is at times hazardous, and dump at the area, where regular waste is already piled up. At times, this waste is dumped in an empty area. It is then mixed with the regular waste and burned to escape the eye of authorities, ignoring the fact that the hazardous waste burned can lead to health issues for the people residing near the area.