HC orders release of life convict after 26 yrs, says, ‘... every sinner has a future’

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court ordered the release of a life-term convict on Tuesday, 26 years after his incarceration, criticising the Sentence Review Board (SRB) for rejecting his premature release plea on grounds deemed “arbitrary, irrational, and illogical.”

Justice Anish Dayal, who presided over the case, said the SRB’s evaluation procedures need “better compliance and deeper consideration” to align with principles of reformation and rehabilitation.

The convict, initially sentenced to life imprisonment on September 22, 2009, following his conviction under multiple charges, including murder and offences under the Arms and Excise Acts, had applied for premature release after serving a significant portion of his sentence.