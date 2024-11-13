L-G clears home guards’ appointment

NEW DELHI: Delhi LG VK Saxena has directed for the immediate appointment of as many as 2,346 home guards, who have qualified for their physical and written test, Raj Niwas officials said on Tuesday.

The L-G has also directed the officials to set up a medical camp within one week for the medical tests of the qualified candidates and subsequently hand over their appointment letters at the earliest, they said.

A total of 32,551 applicants later qualified for the physical measurement and efficiency test. However, vacancies totalling 7,939 were stuck up due to two pending court cases. The remaining 2,346 applicants who qualified the test will not have to unduly wait for the court order to be pronounced, in view of the LG’s direction, they said.