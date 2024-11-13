L-G clears home guards’ appointment

NEW DELHI: Delhi LG VK Saxena has directed for the immediate appointment of as many as 2,346 home guards, who have qualified for their physical and written test, Raj Niwas officials said on Tuesday.
The L-G has also directed the officials to set up a medical camp within one week for the medical tests of the qualified candidates and subsequently hand over their appointment letters at the earliest, they said.
A total of 32,551 applicants later qualified for the physical measurement and efficiency test. However, vacancies totalling 7,939 were stuck up due to two pending court cases. The remaining 2,346 applicants who qualified the test will not have to unduly wait for the court order to be pronounced, in view of the LG’s direction, they said.
Some of the applicants had earlier filed cases in the High Court on various issues. The court ordered maintaining status quo pending its decision in the matter. However, 2,346 candidates were not affected by the cases yet their appointment too was stuck up due to the cases, they said.
The LG also directed the director general of home guards to ensure that the remaining 7,939 vacancies are also filled at the earliest after taking cognisance of the decisions of the High Court, they added.
In January, the Directorate General of Home Guards announced 10,285 vacancies. However, the age criteria for tenure of service has now been reduced from 60 to 45 years.
This led to a protest by over 8,000 home guards raising concerns about job security. They demanded that the recruitment be cancelled and the previous criteria be reinstated.
The Home Guard is a voluntary force that assists the police. Their tenure spans for three years, with a yearly extension of up to five years. The last recruitment was held in 2019. It was not conducted later owing to Covid-19-induced disruptions.
