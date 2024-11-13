Police detained students holding protest, says SFI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police reportedly detained some students associated with the Students Federation of India (SFI) who were protesting outside Nirman Bhawan demanding concessional metro pass.

The students were denied permission to send a delegation to the minister concerned. SFI Delhi chief Sooraj said: “We don’t understand why the government feels threatened by students. After all, we are asking for a basic metro pass.”

Meanwhile, SFI Delhi secretary Aishe Ghosh said, “Today, hundreds of students had gathered to share their concerns, but the authorities have shown us that they do not care”.