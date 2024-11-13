Pollution: MCD plans to double parking fee

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is preparing to raise parking fees across Delhi as part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) aimed at controlling air pollution.

This move comes after the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) increased its own parking fees on October 22. However, for the MCD, which covers over 96% of Delhi’s area, implementing a citywide fee hike requires approval from its councillors.

The decision comes after a recent meeting held by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) emphasized the need for MCD to comply with the August 20 directive on adjusting parking fees.