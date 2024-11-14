Civil defence volunteers caught in LG-Govt crossfire

NEW DELHI: Despite expressing sympathy and a willingness to re-engage civil defence volunteers (CDVs) in service, both Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena and Chief Minister Atishi remain locked in a tussle over whether to assign them as bus marshals or for pollution mitigation efforts, leaving the future of the aggrieved volunteers in limbo.

The L-G, on Wednesday approved the redeployment of the CDVs for a four-month period, from November 1 to February 28 next year, for anti-pollution initiatives. However, the city government insists they should be reinstated as bus marshals.

“In order to mitigate air pollution, I approved the proposal to call out all CDVs who were deployed and as per extant rules and regulations for a period up to 28 February next year. The services of these CDVs shall be utilised only for the purpose of prevention of air pollution as per the DPCC plan and they should not be diverted to any other department for any other work. DPCC shall define a framework to deploy these CDVs at critical hot spots,” the L-G office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Approving the proposal of the Delhi government, Saxena also asked the government to formulate a separate scheme for bus marshals.

“I would like to once again urge the government to take concrete steps on formulating a scheme for bus marshals separately. The scheme clearly defines the roles of bus marshals and their rationale, and service conditions should be approved by the cabinet. Thereafter, immediate steps should be taken for the creation of posts...to bring the issue of bus marshals to a logical conclusion,” he added.