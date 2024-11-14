Civil defence volunteers caught in LG-Govt crossfire

NEW DELHI: Despite expressing sympathy and a willingness to re-engage civil defence volunteers (CDVs) in service, both Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena and Chief Minister Atishi remain locked in a tussle over whether to assign them as bus marshals or for pollution mitigation efforts, leaving the future of the aggrieved volunteers in limbo.
The L-G, on Wednesday approved the redeployment of the CDVs for a four-month period, from November 1 to February 28 next year, for anti-pollution initiatives. However, the city government insists they should be reinstated as bus marshals.
“In order to mitigate air pollution, I approved the proposal to call out all CDVs who were deployed and as per extant rules and regulations for a period up to 28 February next year. The services of these CDVs shall be utilised only for the purpose of prevention of air pollution as per the DPCC plan and they should not be diverted to any other department for any other work. DPCC shall define a framework to deploy these CDVs at critical hot spots,” the L-G office said in a statement on Wednesday.
Approving the proposal of the Delhi government, Saxena also asked the government to formulate a separate scheme for bus marshals.
“I would like to once again urge the government to take concrete steps on formulating a scheme for bus marshals separately. The scheme clearly defines the roles of bus marshals and their rationale, and service conditions should be approved by the cabinet. Thereafter, immediate steps should be taken for the creation of posts...to bring the issue of bus marshals to a logical conclusion,” he added.
Atishi government maintained that the L-G should reinstate CDVs as bus marshals since the creation of a scheme for them is a Services as well as Law and Order matter which come under the jurisdiction of the L-G. Atishi placed an official note before Saxena about the recommendation.
“It has been made amply clear by Additional Chief Secretary, Transport that the issue of bus marshals falls under the purview of the Hon’ble LG as it pertains to ‘Services’ and ‘Public Order’,” an official note read.
The AAP further stated the Delhi government has committed to providing all budgetary support for the civil defence volunteers.
The city government passed a proposal last week to reinstate the CDVs removed as bus marshals in October 2023 for the next four months on duties involving enforcement of various anti-pollution measures and the council of ministers handed over a report to Chief Minister Atishi recommending immediate reinstatement of 10,000 bus marshals.
The proposal was sent to the LG for reinstatement of civil volunteers as bus marshals.
“The issue of bus marshals and the safety of women in buses was deliberated extensively in an All-Ministers’ meeting held on 10th November. On the basis of deliberations and the report of all Ministers, it is recommended that…till the formulation of the aforementioned scheme, bus marshals are to be reinstated immediately in the same way as it was before 31.10.2023. Hon’ble LG may give a one-time relaxation for utilisation of CDVs as bus marshals till the new scheme gets finalised and implemented,” the note read.
With both sides at an impasse, responsibility for resolving the issue continues to be passed back and forth, further delaying a resolution for the CDVs.
What’s the tussle?
The L-G, on Wednesday approved the redeployment of the civil defence volunteers (CDVs) for a four-month period, from November 1 to February 28 next year, for anti-pollution initiatives. However, Atishi-led government insists CDVs should be reinstated as bus marshals.