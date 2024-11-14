Delhi court to decide on ED chargesheet in Waqf money laundering case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has reserved its decision on taking cognisance of the supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case, which implicates Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Amanatullah Khan and his alleged associate, Mariam Siddiqui.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh of the Rouse Avenue Court has set November 14 for the pronouncement of the court’s order on the chargesheet.

During Wednesday’s hearing, the ED alleged that Khan, who chaired the Delhi Waqf Board from 2016 to 2023, directed funds toward property purchases, including a substantial Rs 36-crore property in Okhla, of which Rs 27 crore was reportedly paid in cash. The property, as per the agency, was bought under Khan’s influence in the name of his second wife, Mariam Siddiqui.

In support of its claims, the ED presented evidence from a diary and WhatsApp chats, which reportedly contained Khan’s name multiple times. Notably, an entry in the diary, allegedly written by Kausar Imam Siddiqui, referenced financial transactions with phrases like “Netaji ko paisa pahuncha diya” (money delivered to the leader), which the ED says align with suspicious transactions on corresponding dates.

The ED further contended that Khan had tampered with his mobile phone during a search on October 10, deleting critical data that may have served as evidence. Although Khan was arrested from his Okhla residence, the ED chose not to detain Mariam Siddiqui, despite naming her in the 110-page supplementary chargesheet.

