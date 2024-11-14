Fog or smog? Schools begin to stop outdoor activity as Delhi AQI severe

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality on Wednesday turned “severe” for the first time this season, pulling visibility down to zero at the IGIA. Some schools also suspended outdoor activities and recommended masks as a safety measure for students as concerned parents as well as the Opposition demanded closure of schools.

A Gurugram school informed parents via an email that the outdoor activities have been suspended and online classes will be conducted from November 14. Advising students to wear masks for the coming week, the school said: “Due to the severe pollution levels, we are suspending all outdoor activities for the day. The school will be closely monitoring the AQI levels throughout the day in order to ensure the safety and well being of our students.”

A “dense fog” blanketed the national capital on Wednesday morning even as calm winds prevailed across the region and continued to prevent the dispersion of pollutants deteriorating the air quality to the higher end of the “very poor” category.

The IMD, however, said mostly fog prevailed across Delhi over the past two weeks. It said it was fog and not smog in the early hours of the day. The IMD calls it fog if the relative humidity is over 75% and smog if it is less than 75%, with visibility less than 1,000 metres in both cases.

An IMD official said wind speed marginally picked up to 10 kmph during the day on Saturday and Sunday. It was expected to be around 4-6 kmph on Monday.

Wind speed matters

The Commission for Air Quality Management said owing to strong winds, pollutant concentration may start showing a declining trend Thursday onwards. It said, “After a review, it has been decided to closely monitor situation and will reassess the status on Thursday.”