LoP Vijender Gupta criticises AAP over ‘poor’ sanitation system

NEW DELHI: Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Wednesday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), claiming the city’s sanitation system has “completely collapsed” under AAP governance.

Leading a delegation of BJP legislators, Gupta discussed sanitation issues with MCD Commissioner Ashwini Kumar, arguing that the AAP has failed to address accumulating trash and maintain regular street sweeping, which has allowed dust and pollution levels to rise across the city.

“Since the AAP came to power in the MCD, the city’s sanitation system has been in disarray. Trash piles up in various locations and roads are not even being swept regularly, causing dust to accumulate on the streets, which spreads through vehicle movement, further increasing pollution,” Gupta said. He accused Mayor Shelly Oberoi of neglecting the city’s sanitation issues, stating, “Neither Mayor acknowledges the widespread filth in Delhi, nor does she take responsibility for it.”