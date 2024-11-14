Sunita Kejriwal case: Delhi HC warns BJP leader Harish Khurana over repeated absence

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court issued a fresh notice on Wednesday to BJP leader Harish Khurana, following his repeated absence in a case involving Sunita Kejriwal, wife of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. Sunita has contested a summon requiring her to appear in court over allegations of dual voter registration, an action alleged to be in violation of election law.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh observed that Khurana, the complainant, had not appeared for the past several court sessions despite receiving notices. The court warned that proceedings would continue in his absence if he fails to appear at the next hearing on December 10.

The case is based on allegations made by Khurana that Sunita Kejriwal was registered as a voter in two constituencies: Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh and Chandni Chowk in Delhi.

Sunita’s counsel argued that her voter registration in Sahibabad was a clerical oversight after she shifted her residence, and she had already informed authorities to update her records.