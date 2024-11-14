The flavours of winters in Old Delhi

In Chawri Bazaar’s Shyam Sweets food lovers line up for the famous bedmi and aloo ki sabzi, topped with methre ki chutney and served with khatta meetha kaddu and kachalu ka achaar. Almost every second person is indulging in this fare. Not too far from Shyam Sweets is Lotan Cholle Waala—a once-hidden gem, and a social media sensation of today. In a narrow lane, he hides behind a crowd and serves cholle from a huge patila (vessel) and then tops it with his signature chutney, julienned ginger and green chillies, and serves it with fresh kulchas. The crowd that surrounds him is reflective of his popularity and the trust in his product.

A little walk doesn’t hurt one after a hearty meal like this one, and winters make for a good time to walk without breaking a sweat! As you walk down the narrow bylanes and make your way towards the Town Hall of Chandni Chowk for some more indulgence, you are spoilt for options by Meghraj & Sons Halwai, Chaina Ram, Amritsari Lassi wala, Shiv Mishthan Bhandar and many others. Each of these have their own loyal following—as to who serves the better fare, is a debate that even decades have failed to adjudge.

There is, of course, the well-reputed ‘Paranthe Waali Gully’ (the lane of fried flatbreads), which is not everyone’s cup of tea with its deep-fried parathas. That said, if you don’t mind a heavy breakfast, the mirchi parathas at Kanhaiya Lal Durga Prasad Dixit is definitely worth trying. Funnily, the reason why people diss the parathas at Paranthe Waali Gully is because of their expectations for a Punjabi-style tawa paratha that we have all been exposed to, but are disappointed to find the deep-fried ones and that leads to statements like “inhe parathe banane nahi aate” (they don’t know how to make parathas!)

Amusingly enough, it is the Marwadi traders from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh that have helped establish the deep-fried food style, well before Punjabi communities came and settled here. The affinity for deep-fried food rose from their longevity, and as per the Marwadi customs, accompaniments here include aloo subzi and chutney.

Down the road, at Kinari Bazaar, one would find a hole in the wall but a famous shop called Hazarilal Jain Khurchan Wale, who serves delicious khurchan that is made out of milk scraped off vessels after continuous boiling—and has a distinctly caramel flavour. This is a favourite amongst dessert-lovers who look for something light yet delicious after a heavy breakfast in the walled city.

Truth be told, it is a task to take a pick for breakfast in the lanes of Old Delhi. While we’d each have our own favourites, there are two things that bind us together and never change—our love for finding the perfect plate of food here, and the myriad emotions of a Delhi winter morning, in its oldest quadrant.