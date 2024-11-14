Unlearning the sustainable way

In 2012, environmental activist, Jyoti Raghavan Khanduja, was returning from a family vacation in Jim Corbett National Park back to her home in Gurugram. As her car neared the Ghazipur landfill, a sharp stench sliced through the already polluted air, conjuring a dystopian image as if straight from Charles Dickens’ Hard Times. “It was a horrendous sight. There was a monster of garbage there.

It was a wake-up call to create a community of conscious children who are ready to tackle future challenges — poor waste management, rising pollution, water crisis, food shortages, labour crises and other such problems. I wanted them to be concerned for the environment right from the start,” she says as she walks me around the vast expanse of her new community-driven school Forest Spirit Learning, in the foothills of the forested Aravalli mountain range in Shikohpur, Gurugram.

The recently completed school — attended by over 100 children since its opening in July — unlike any school that one has come across in textbooks. Imagine urban youngsters lugging bundles of bamboo to learn about eco-friendly construction, picking and segregating waste, farming native fruits and vegetables, conserving water, and being involved in fun-filled activities like beekeeping, cooking, carpentry, astronomy nights under the stars, flexing their strength during martial arts like Kalaripayattu or maybe just climbing trees in leisure. In other words, it’s a hub of unlearning and unschooling. The learning seems all play and less or no work! Khanduja tells TMS about her journey and how she turned into an eco-warrior.

Making of an activist

We sit atop a mound of dry earth that gave a panoramic view of the school. Khanduja picks up some dry soil, which is gradually whisked away by the cool breeze as she begins to recount how she made a career shift. “I was content writing for brands that would align with my philosophy of being environmentally friendly. But my activism began, when I became a mother of two daughters. I see children as future policymakers and started giving talks on forest conservation, sustainable living, composting, and bioenzymes in schools and colleges in Delhi-NCR.