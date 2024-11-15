'Like entering a gas chamber': Delhi chokes under heavy smog for third straight day

NEW DELHI: Most parts of Delhi and its neighbouring areas, including Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram, remained engulfed in smog for the third consecutive day on Friday. Anti-pollution curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III have come into effect as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in several areas reached 'severe' levels.

According to Swiss air technology company IQAir, the AQI in some parts of Delhi ranged between 800 and 1,100, categorised as ‘hazardous’. Anand Vihar, Dwarka Sector 8, and Vasant Vihar (VV) Block C recorded the highest AQI levels, with readings of 1,105, 1,057, and 1,041, respectively.

IQAir calculates the AQI using data from a global network of government monitoring stations and its own sensors.

Meanwhile, concerns were raised about discrepancies in AQI figures across various platforms. Some experts noted that the numbers reported globally are derived from a combination of computer modelling and satellite data, which could lead to variations.

The deteriorating air quality sparked widespread discussions on social media. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi shared her experience, stating, “Coming back to Delhi from Wayanad, where the air is beautiful and the AQI is 35, was like entering a gas chamber. The blanket of smog is even more shocking when seen from the air. Delhi’s pollution gets worse every year. We really should put our heads together and find a solution for cleaner air. It’s beyond this party or that; it’s practically impossible to breathe, especially for kids, elders, and those with respiratory issues. We just have to do something about it.”