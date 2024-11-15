Narcotics Control Bureau seizes cocaine worth around Rs 1000 crore in Delhi; two arrested

NEW DELHI: In a major breakthrough against the drug trafficking syndicates operating in Delhi-NCR, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized a massive quantity of high-quality Cocaine valued at approximately Rs 1000 Crore from two places in the national capital and arrested two key members of the syndicate, a senior officer said on Friday.

The arrested accused, whose identity was not shared by the agency, are residents of Delhi and Sonipat in Haryana.

Furnishing more details, Deputy Director General (NR) Neeraj Kumar Gupta said this seizure was a result of a concerted effort made by the team NCB on the leads developed during a previous seizure in the month of March and August, this year.

"After working on the leads generated in these cases, and through technical and human intelligence, the NCB was finally able to reach the source of the contraband, and 82.53 Kg of high-grade cocaine was recovered from Janakpuri and Nangloi area of Delhi on November 14," the officer said.

In this case, the initial recovery, from a courier shop in Delhi, was from a parcel that was destined for Australia. The NCB backtracked the supply despite "cut-offs" to the bulk quantity, which was concealed at Janakpuri and Nangloi, Delhi.

The investigation conducted by the drug law enforcement agency has so far revealed that this syndicate is being operated by a group of people based abroad and some quantity of the seized contraband was to be sent to Australia through courier or small cargo services.