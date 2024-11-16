Change the drape game

As the golden hues of autumn give way to the crispness of winter, the fashion world is witnessing a renaissance of traditional elegance, led by the evocative Banarasi sari. This iconic garment, steeped in centuries of history, is experiencing a remarkable revival, thanks to the groundbreaking collaboration between Ekaya Banaras and 431-88 by Shweta Kapur. This partnership not only pays homage to the rich heritage of Banarasi textiles but also reimagines them for the modern wardrobe, making the sari a stylish staple for contemporary women.

Palak Shah, the visionary founder of Ekaya Banaras, and Shweta Kapur, the dynamic creative director and founder of 431-88, have come together to create a collection that beautifully marries tradition with innovation. “We’re redefining the Banarasi sari, and presenting it in fluid fabrics that are lightweight and versatile. This collection aims to make the sari a daily wear garment rather than just a ceremonial piece,” says Shah.

At the heart of this collaboration is a shared vision to make Banarasi textiles accessible to a younger audience. Kapur expresses her excitement about the potential of the sari, “We want everyone to see the sari in a new light and understand that you don’t always need to look west for style inspiration. We are creating outfits that are incredibly chic and sexy right from our traditional roots.”