DDA to offer 2,600 affordable flats under the 'Sasta Ghar' housing scheme

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched Phase II of its “Sasta Ghar” housing scheme, offering over 2,600 affordable flats across Delhi in areas like Narela, Rohini, Manglapuri (Dwarka), Siraspur, and Loknayakpuram.

The scheme is part of DDA’s efforts to address the capital’s growing demand for budget-friendly housing.

The response on the first day was overwhelming, with more than 600 flats snapped up within hours, DDA officials said. In Manglapuri, all 191 flats under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category were sold out almost immediately. Narela recorded over 200 EWS flats sold, while sales in Rohini are also progressing rapidly.

Phase II offers ready-to-move-in flats, allowing buyers to shift into their new homes without delay. Buyers are encouraged to register online and visit the sites before making their bookings. “People can visit our website to register prior to booking flats and can also inspect the sites,” the official said.

This phase follows the launch of Phase I in August 2024, which introduced 9,000 flats across 3 schemes: Sasta Ghar, Madhyam Vargiya, and Dwarka Housing.