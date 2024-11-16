Delhi HC orders customs department to return seized luxury watch to overseas Indian

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has ruled in favour of an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, directing the Customs Department to return her confiscated luxury watch, citing non-compliance with procedural mandates under Section 124 of the Customs Act, 1962.

The court reprimanded the Customs Authorities for detaining the item without issuing a mandatory show-cause notice.

The case arose when the petitioner, an OCI cardholder, arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport and had her high-value watch confiscated by customs. Despite multiple follow-ups, she was neither informed of the grounds for confiscation nor issued a formal notice, as required under Section 124 of the Act. This provision stipulates that confiscation orders can only be made after providing the owner a notice, a chance to make a representation, and an opportunity to be heard.

A division bench comprising Justices Vibhu Bakhru and Swarana Kanta Sharma rejected the customs department’s argument that the petitioner had waived her right to a notice. The court emphasised, “The seized goods are required to be returned if a notice under Section 124 of the Act is not issued within the prescribed period. There is no provision for waiver of this notice under the statute.”