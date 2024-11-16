Deoli villagers wait for compensation for land acquired by Delhi government in 1980

NEW DELHI: Residents of Deoli village in Sangam Vihar have been embroiled in a decades-long battle to receive compensation for their land, which was acquired by the government in the early 1980s.

The village, located on the edge of the capital’s Southern Ridge, is home to a community that has seen its land taken and its traditions eroded.

The issue dates back to 1954 when the government, under the Delhi Land Revenue Act, transferred uncultivable land in the ridge area to itself. However, villagers claim that they not only owned agricultural land but also used parts of the ridge for sustenance.

“I have revenue records from the Tis Hazari revenue office that prove we held the title to the land and even paid taxes till 1988,” said Puneet Singhal, a local resident.

In 2002, the Delhi High Court ruled in favour of the farmers, directing the government to compensate them. However, in 2005, the Land Acquisition Commissioner informed the court that the villagers could not prove the extent of their land holdings. Consequently, the case was dismissed in 2009, with the court granting villagers the option to appeal.

Today, the land is under the control of the forest department and forms part of the Tilpath Valley Biodiversity Park. While this has contributed to the preservation of the area’s ecology, it has left the villagers without compensation or access to their ancestral land.

The villagers have not only lost their traditional sources of livelihood but also face the erasure of cultural practices. Sunil, a local resident from the Valmiki community, highlighted the impact of the acquisition on their traditions.

“A temple dedicated to our local deity, Mahamai, is situated on the acquired land. Every year on Diwali, we used to organize a feast at the temple.