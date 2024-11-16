First train with six coaches for Metro phase 4 arrives, another 51 in pipeline

NEW DELHI: The first metro train, comprising six coaches, procured by Delhi Metro for its Phase-4 operations, reached Delhi on Friday, marking a significant milestone towards completing and operationalising the priority corridors of Delhi Metro Phase 4.

This train set was inaugurated on September 23 earlier this year in the presence of DMRC and Alstom delegates after the completion of manufacturing of all six cars of the first train set at Sricity near Chennai. The train was stationed at Delhi Metro’s Mukundpur depot, where it will undergo a number of tests.

As part of the RS-17 contract, DMRC will be receiving a total of 312 Metro coaches (52 trains) for its Phase 4 priority corridors, i.e. Majlis Park to Maujpur, Janakpuri West to R K Ashram Marg and Tughlakabad to Delhi Aerocity. All the trains shall be reaching Delhi in a phased manner in the days to come.

Out of the 312 coaches, 234 coaches are allocated for the extended sections of Line 7 (Pink Line) and Line 8 (Magenta Line), i.e. Majlis Park to Maujpur and Janakpuri West to R K Ashram Marg. The balance 78 coaches are for the Tughlakabad to Delhi Aerocity corridor.

All these trains will be compatible with driverless operations, in line with the Delhi Metro’s efforts to provide world-class services to its commuters and will provide a fillip to the Make in India initiative of the Government of India. These made-in-India trains are designed for a safe speed of up to 95 kmph and operational speed of up to 85 kmph, with Grade of Automation (GOA) 4 (fully unattended).

While the Janakpuri West – RK Ashram Marg extension of the Magenta Line will get 144 new coaches (24 trains), the Mukundpur – Maujpur extension of the Pink Line will get 90 new coaches (15 trains). As mentioned above, the new Golden Line corridor from Aerocity to Tughlakabad will be provided with 78 new coaches (13 trains).

As part of the Phase 4 expansion of the Delhi Metro, DMRC is constructing 86 kilometres of new lines across five different corridors in the national capital. While three corridors – Janakpuri West – RK Ashram Marg, Majlis Park – Maujpur and Aerocity – Tughlakabad are under construction, the other two new corridors, Lajpat Nagar – Saket-G Block and Indraprastha - Inderlok are in the pre-tendering stages.