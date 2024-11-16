Four men open fire at petrol pump in Delhi's Gokulpuri, employee injured

NEW DELHI: Four men in two motorcycles opened fire at a petrol pump in Delhi's Gokulpuri area on Friday, causing injuries to an employee, police said on Saturday.

Ansul Rathi, who works as a supervisor at the petrol pump, was injured due to glass shrapnel inflicted in his abdomen, a senior police officer said. He was taken to the GTB hospital and his condition is out of danger.

According to the police, "Initial inquiry revealed that four persons on two bikes came at the petrol pump and one of the pillion rider fired 16 rounds at office cabin from outside and then one bike fled towards Gokulpuri and other towards Loni Gol chakkar.The shooter was also caught in the CCTV camera installed at the petrol pump."

It is suspected that the firing took place following pump owner Harish Chaudhary's previous enmity with some persons, the officer said, adding further probe is underway.