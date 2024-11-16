L-G orders special drive on illegal immigration in Delhi; calls for high vigilance

NEW DELHI: Amid reports of rise in illegal immigrants in the city, L-G VK Saxena has directed the police commissioner to conduct a month-long special drive and take action in coordination with Central agencies. The L-G Secretariat on Thursday wrote to the chief secretary, police commissioner, MCD commissioner and NDMC chairperson to take immediate steps.

The L-G also directed the civic bodies to remain on high alert as illegal immigrants may approach them to get citizenship and voter identity cards.

The letter said that there is a rise in encroachment on public roads, footpaths and parks. There are reports that efforts are being made to get Aadhaar, voter ID on the basis of fake documents, the letter mentioned.

“The chief secretary may issue instructions to DMs to exercise extra vigil in verification of people applying for identity documents. The police commissioner may issue instructions to field officials to be extra vigilant, apart from conduct a special drive to identify illegal immigrants,” the letter said.