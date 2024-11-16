PM Modi inaugurates Bodoland Mahotsava, hails Bodo culture and peace efforts

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, inaugurated the first two-day Bodoland Mohotsov, highlighting the culture, language and education of the Bodo community here.

After inaugurating it, PM Modi lauded the rich culture of the Bodo community and its contributions to the Indian heritage and traditions.

He said the Mahotsava is a mega event to restore peace and build a vibrant Bodo society.

“The Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) has turned into an oasis of peace and has made remarkable strides in development following the signing of the historic Bodo Peace Accord in 2020. Significantly, the Bodoland Mahotsava is also about celebrating the remarkable journey of recovery and resilience ever since the signing of the historic Bodo Peace Accord in 2020. This peace agreement not only resolved decades of conflict and violence in Bodoland but also served as a catalyst for other peace agreements”, Modi said.

He asserted that the central and state governments have given special development packages and Rs 700 crore state allocations every year for the overall development of the BTR region, generating ample employment opportunities and skill development.

“Over 10,000 militants in Assam alone have surrendered and given up arms and now contributing to the nation-building”, the PM said.

After PM Modi, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya also spoke on the rich culture, tradition and literature of the Bodo community and its contribution to the Indian heritage and tradition.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who could not attend the event due to preoccupations, was virtually present throughout the inaugural session. Prior to the start of this Mahotsava, the PM paid floral tributes at the bust of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma.