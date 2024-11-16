Services at three Yellow Line Delhi Metro stations to be affected from Nov 15 to 19

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday announced thay three Metro stations on the Yellow Line will remain closed between 10:45 pm and 7:02 am from November 15 to November 19 due to civil work on a 490-metre stretch.

Apart from the three affected stations, the remaining Yellow Line services, from Jahangirpuri to Millennium City Centre in Gurugram, will operate as usual.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation also announced temporary disruptions on the Yellow Line due to construction work on a 490-metre stretch between Janakpuri West and RK Ashram Metro stations.

According to the announcement, services on the Yellow Line will be affected from the intervening night of November 14-15 to the intervening night of November 19-20.

“As part of the planned civil work on a 490-metre section of the Janakpuri West to R K Ashram Corridor of Phase-IV, where the alignment crosses over the Haiderpur Badli Mor Metro station on the Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli – Millennium City Centre Gurugram), train services on the Yellow Line will be briefly regulated from the intervening night of 14th/15th November till the intervening night of 19th/20th November, 2024,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a post on X.

According to the post on X, from 10:45 pm until 7:02 am, there will be no train services between Samaypur Badli and Jahangirpuri.

Three Metro stations — Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector 18-19, and Haiderpur Badli Mor — will remain closed during these hours.

However, the remaining Yellow Line services, from Jahangirpuri to Millennium City Centre in Gurugram, will operate as usual.

To minimise inconvenience, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will make announcements at stations and inside trains to inform passengers about train destinations and platforms.