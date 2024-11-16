Staggered timings for government offices to tackle traffic: CM Atishi

The announcement comes as the air quality remained in the “severe” category for two straight days, with the national capital recording the worst pollution levels in the country. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has imposed GRAP 3 measures.

On Friday, the city’s air quality was reported at 411, falling within the severe range. For the third consecutive day, most parts of Delhi and its neighbouring areas, including Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram, have been shrouded in smog.

According to Swiss air technology company IQAir, the AQI in some parts of Delhi ranged between 800 and 1,100, categorised as ‘hazardous’. Anand Vihar, Dwarka Sector 8, and Vasant Vihar (VV) Block C recorded the highest AQI levels with readings of 1,105, 1,057, and 1,041, respectively.

An AQI between 200 and 300 is considered poor, 301 and 400 poor, 401 and 450 very poor, while that between 401 and 450 is severe plus.

Meanwhile, Delhi government has also announced more frequency of metros and buses.