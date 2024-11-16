Three-time former Congress MLA Veer Dhingan joins AAP

NEW DELHI: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Friday inducted former Congress leader Veer Singh Dhingan into the party and called him the “future MLA” from the Seemapuri constituency.

Dhingan, a Dalit leader who has won three terms as an MLA from Seemapuri ‘ a reserved constituency ‘ on a Congress ticket, is likely to contest for the Aam AAdmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming elections.

Welcoming Dhingan at a media briefing at the party office, Kejriwal said he was an experienced leader and could be seen as the future MLA of the Seemapuri constituency.

“In the Seemapuri Assembly, Veer Dhingan has done outstanding work for the people, who still hold him in high regard. Today, we are proud to welcome the future MLA of Seemapuri into our party,” he said.

The constituency was previously represented by Rajendra Pal Gautam, a former AAP minister, who quit the party and joined the Congress in September, alleging discrimination against Dalit and minority leaders within AAP.

“I bring with me a long political career and extensive experience. However, the growing exploitation of people, neglect of Delhi’s citizens and rising corruption in parties like the Congress and BJP have deeply hurt me,” Dhingan said.

The AAP convener asserted that his party will again form the government in Delhi after the Assembly polls in February next year. Delhi stands with us, and we are heading for a massive victory,” Kejriwal said, emphasizing the party’s appeal based on governance.