AAP alleges 'BJP conspiracy' as Kailash Gahlot quits party before Delhi polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday attributed former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot's resignation and exit from the party to raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

“Kailash Gahlot has been raided by the ED and Income Tax many times. He was part of the government for five years, and the BJP was continuously conspiring against him. He was left with no other option but to go with the BJP,” AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, according to PTI.

It was further alleged by Singh that such tactics are often employed by the BJP. “The BJP tries this; they get successful sometimes and sometimes not. He is now repeating what the BJP says—it is the conspiracy of the BJP. I had also said that Raaj Kumar Anand will go to the BJP. The day you join the BJP, you get rid of all the accusations,” Singh added.

AAP's national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar also voiced a similar perspective, stating, “BJP has reactivated its conspiracies through ED and CBI. There were a lot of cases of ED and CBI on Kailash Gahlot. He chose to join BJP rather than struggling in jails.”