App to track waiting time at polling booths coming soon

NEW DELHI: In the upcoming assembly poll, artificial intelligence (AI) will help people cut the waiting period in the voting queue outside polling booths.

Delhi’s chief electoral office will soon launch a mobile app, Booth Queue Status, that will inform the voters about how long it will take for their turn to come at the polling booths.

According to the officials, voters will be able to know the expected time of their turn at the designated polling booth while sitting at home.

The responsibility to build the app will be given to a private technology firm, they said. “We hope to implement the system in the assembly poll. The initiative aims to make the voting process convenient for people and increase the turnout,” a senior election officer added.

Officials said that the AI will use the feed of webcasting at polling booths to assess the headcount of the voters in the queue. Based on the data, it will reflect the users about the expected time of their turn to vote.