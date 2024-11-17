Lutyens’ zone to bloom with six lakh tulips as NDMC plans major plantation drive

NEW DELHI: Next spring, the Lutyens’ zone will don tulips all around. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has planned to turn the New Delhi area into a tulip town. The authority has planned to plant close to 6 lakh tulip bulbs in this zone.

The preparation will begin this year with the plantation of about 3.25 lakh tulips in different areas, including Shanti Path, Akbar Road, Nyay Marg, and Chanakyapuri.

NDMC Vice Chairperson Kuljit Singh Chahal said a nursery has been built in Lodi Garden, where tulips are being developed in a native environment.

“Twenty thousand tulips are being developed in this nursery. It is expected that 18 thousand tulips will be ready for sapling by the end of December. Apart from this, NDMC is buying 5.5 lakh tulip bulbs this time.