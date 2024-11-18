64-year-old Delhi woman dies in hit-and-run, another elderly critically injured

NEW DELHI: A 64-year-old woman died while an unidentified elderly man sustained injuries after they were hit by a car while crossing a road in Uttam Nagar on Sunday morning. The deceased was identified as Kamlesh.

A police officer said that they got information about the accident at about 6 am after which a police team reached the spot and found out that the injured had already been transported to nearby hospitals.

“While Kamlesh was admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital, the unidentified injured man, in his 70s, was taken to Mata Chanan Devi Hospital,” the officer said.

According to an eyewitness, the victims were crossing the road near Uttam Nagar Terminal when a vehicle, reportedly driven rashly, rammed into them. The vehicle, coming from the Janakpuri side, fled the scene immediately after the accident, the eyewitness said.

Kamlesh succumbed to injuries during treatment while the unidentified man remains hospitalised in critical condition. The offending vehicle has been identified and further probe is underway.