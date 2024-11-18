Bumper-to-bumper in Delhi

Proposals in limbo

Efforts to tackle the problem aren’t lacking on paper. Plans for flyovers, underpasses, and elevated roads have been floated repeatedly. One such proposal is the construction of a five-kilometre flyover along the Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road, aimed at separating airport-bound traffic from city commuters. The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) and Gurgaon Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) have championed this project, expecting it to slash travel time by up to 75%. However, the estimated cost of over Rs 4,000 crore has raised eyebrows, particularly when previous projects like the Mandi Road expansion have seen little progress.

The Mandi Road expansion project, approved in March 2023, stands as a glaring example of bureaucratic delays. With an estimated cost of Rs 597 crore, the project promised to widen the 30-meter

stretch between Chattarpur Metro Station and Goalpahari in Haryana, providing much-needed relief to commuters along the congested Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road. Yet, over a year later, land acquisition has not even begun.

Such delays highlight a systemic issue: the gap between planning and execution. Experts argue that while financial constraints and logistical hurdles play a role, lack of inter-agency coordination remains the biggest bottleneck. Unified planning bodies, like the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre, have been criticised for their inability to enforce deadlines or ensure accountability.

Impact of vehicle breakdowns

In Delhi, the smallest disruption can have a major ripple effect on traffic. A vehicle breakdown, especially during rush hour, can quickly transform the busiest roads into long stretches of standstill traffic. This phenomenon has become so common that the Delhi Traffic Police frequently use social media to warn drivers about potential delays caused by such incidents.

Buses are the most common culprit. On average, about 70 buses from Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and the Cluster Scheme break down on city roads every day, adding to the already overwhelming congestion. In 2021, over 7,000 buses broke down, a figure that nearly doubled to 13,000 last year, with hotspots like Paharganj, Patel Nagar, Delhi Cantonment, and Vasant Vihar bearing the brunt.

A traffic officer explained that resolving such incidents typically takes about 50 minutes, though in some cases, the process can stretch to over an hour. “Removing these buses is a complicated task,” the officer said. He added that the buses are equipped with hydraulic brake systems, and only skilled mechanics can unlock them. Since these buses operate on extensive routes, and their depots are located at considerable distances, waiting for the mechanical team to arrive further delays the process.

A broken-down bus is a major inconvenience, not only for stranded passengers but also for the city’s already overburdened traffic system. Traffic officers highlight the chaos caused by breakdowns, especially during monsoons or on two-lane flyovers, where even a single immobile bus can lead to massive tailbacks and increased pollution. To address this, Delhi Traffic Police has urged the transport department to deploy emergency technical teams at various locations.

Road safety experts emphasise the need for better alert systems to warn road users of breakdowns. Rather than using tree branches, proper signage should be placed at least 100 metres from the spot to allow vehicles to change lanes smoothly.

Implementing quick response teams similar to those abroad could also be a possible solution. These teams could swiftly manage emergencies like fires or breakdowns. GPS technology could also play a crucial role, with buses sending automatic distress signals to response teams. Such systems could drastically reduce delays and disruptions.

At the same time, the importance of identifying the root causes of breakdowns cannot be understated. Many of these CNG buses overheat during summer, leading to breakdowns or fires. Authorities need to assess factors such as maintenance schedules, bus age, and route distances. Exploring alternative transport modes might also help prevent buses from overheating.

While discussions continue, the lack of immediate solutions leaves Delhi commuters grappling with frustrating delays and increasing pollution caused by immobile buses.