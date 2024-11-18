Bumper-to-bumper in Delhi

Delhi, the sprawling heart of India, is a city of contrasts—modern skyscrapers stand alongside historic monuments, and bustling markets coexist with serene parks. Yet, beneath its vibrant facade lies a grim reality: a city ensnared in relentless traffic congestion. Despite an extensive network of roads, flyovers, and metro lines, Delhi’s transportation system is buckling under the weight of its own growth. Traffic jams have become a daily ordeal for millions, with clogged intersections, chaotic flyovers, and bumper-to-bumper queues defining the capital’s landscape.
The roots of this crisis run deep, fueled by rapid urbanisation, an exploding vehicular population, and inadequate infrastructure planning. Major roads, from the Ring Road to the Outer Ring Road, struggle to cope with the sheer volume of vehicles. Intersections like Chirag Dilli and Mukarba Chowk have become synonymous with gridlock, while construction projects and breakdowns of vehicles, especially DTC buses, further exacerbate the chaos. During peak hours, commuters often find themselves stuck for hours, navigating a labyrinth of congestion that stretches across the city.
The repercussions of this crisis are severe. Traffic snarls not only drain time and productivity but also have dire economic and environmental consequences. Studies estimate that Delhi loses Rs 60,000 crore annually due to congestion, with this figure expected to climb to nearly Rs 98,000 crore by 2030. The incessant idling of vehicles contributes significantly to air pollution, making Delhi one of the most polluted cities in the world.
While authorities have proposed a range of measures—from dedicated bus lanes to intelligent traffic management systems—implementation remains sluggish, and the gap between planning and execution continues to widen. As commuters grapple with mounting frustrations and environmental degradation, the urgent need for sustainable, long-term solutions becomes undeniable.
Choke Points
Among the major stretches notorious for gridlocks are traffic intersections below the Chirag Dilli and Panchsheel flyovers, the NSG intersection at Airport Road, and key zones like Pusa Road and Shankar Road. Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Chowk, KS Krishnan Marg, and Dev Prakash Shastri Marg are also on the list. Meanwhile, areas like Zakhira Crossing to Karampura on Shivaji Marg and Mukarba Chowk to Peeragarhi remain perennially congested, with vehicular snarls worsening during peak hours.
A significant chunk of South Delhi and Southeast Delhi, including the Yusuf Sarai Market, Andheria Mod, and Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, faces persistent traffic jams. Factors contributing to the congestion include heavy pedestrian movement, illegal parking, inadequate road width, and ongoing construction activities, such as those near the Saket metro station. The scenario worsens during festive seasons and monsoon rains, transforming already-congested roads into impassable nightmares.
The Delhi Traffic Police, grappling with these challenges, has recommended several measures to ease the pressure. Proposals include installing central verges, constructing pedestrian subways, relocating bus stops, and implementing speed-calming devices. These measures, though practical, remain piecemeal solutions in the absence of overarching infrastructural upgrades.
The inadequacy of the Ring roads
The city’s ring roads are meant to provide a smooth flow of traffic and reduce congestion in the city centre. Instead, these have become yet another traffic hotspot. Traffic on Ring Road remains a chaotic nightmare, resembling a twisted ‘jalebi’.
From Majnu Ka Tila to Hanuman Temple, bumper-to-bumper jams disrupt commutes, worsened by two-wheelers and autos cutting lanes recklessly. Tuesdays see peak congestion near Hanuman Temple, despite new traffic signals installed by Delhi Traffic Police at Hanuman Setu.
The recent inauguration of the Ashram Flyover and its extension raised hopes for smoother traffic, but bottlenecks near Sarai Kale Khan continue to frustrate drivers. Construction of the rapid rail at Sarai Kale Khan has turned a half-kilometre stretch into a 30-minute ordeal.
On the Outer Ring Road, narrow sections like Haiderpur Badli Mod exacerbate jams. A six-lane road narrows to four under a railway bridge, creating a bottleneck that even emergency vehicles struggle to navigate. The PWD and Railways are in talks to widen the bridge, but no consensus has been reached yet.
Further, metro construction on the Outer Ring Road has turned Prashant Vihar to Rohini Jail Mod into a gridlock zone. Commuters face 30-40 minute delays on this three-kilometre stretch. Haphazardly parked vehicles near Rithala Metro Station further compound the chaos.
Frequent closures of parts of the Ring Road in order to facilitate repairs exacerbate the situation.
Meanwhile, a third ring road, dubbed the Urban Extension Road - II is under construction. The UER-II Project comprises five parts, with three portions located in Delhi and the remaining two in Haryana. The project, which is set to cost Rs 3,600 crores, spans a total length of 75.71 kilometres, with 54.21 kilometres located in Delhi and 21.50 kilometres in Haryana.
Upon completion, the UER-II will alleviate traffic congestion on the existing inner and outer Ring Roads, significantly improve commuting in the outer, western, and southwestern parts of Delhi, and provide direct access between Sonipat and Gurugram in Haryana. The project connects NH-44 (Delhi-Chandigarh Highway) to NH-48 in South Delhi, encompassing key areas like Bawana, Narela-Kanjhawala, Mundka, and Dwarka. It features spurs (small links connecting main roads/highways with small roads) leading to Sonipat/Jind, Bahadurgarh, and connectivity to the Dwarka Expressway.
However, the project has faced repeated delays in the past. Initially set to be completed in September 2023, the deadline was first extended to December 2023 before being extended once again to December 2024.
Proposals in limbo
Efforts to tackle the problem aren’t lacking on paper. Plans for flyovers, underpasses, and elevated roads have been floated repeatedly. One such proposal is the construction of a five-kilometre flyover along the Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road, aimed at separating airport-bound traffic from city commuters. The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) and Gurgaon Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) have championed this project, expecting it to slash travel time by up to 75%. However, the estimated cost of over Rs 4,000 crore has raised eyebrows, particularly when previous projects like the Mandi Road expansion have seen little progress.
The Mandi Road expansion project, approved in March 2023, stands as a glaring example of bureaucratic delays. With an estimated cost of Rs 597 crore, the project promised to widen the 30-meter
stretch between Chattarpur Metro Station and Goalpahari in Haryana, providing much-needed relief to commuters along the congested Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road. Yet, over a year later, land acquisition has not even begun.
Such delays highlight a systemic issue: the gap between planning and execution. Experts argue that while financial constraints and logistical hurdles play a role, lack of inter-agency coordination remains the biggest bottleneck. Unified planning bodies, like the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre, have been criticised for their inability to enforce deadlines or ensure accountability.
Impact of vehicle breakdowns
In Delhi, the smallest disruption can have a major ripple effect on traffic. A vehicle breakdown, especially during rush hour, can quickly transform the busiest roads into long stretches of standstill traffic. This phenomenon has become so common that the Delhi Traffic Police frequently use social media to warn drivers about potential delays caused by such incidents.
Buses are the most common culprit. On average, about 70 buses from Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and the Cluster Scheme break down on city roads every day, adding to the already overwhelming congestion. In 2021, over 7,000 buses broke down, a figure that nearly doubled to 13,000 last year, with hotspots like Paharganj, Patel Nagar, Delhi Cantonment, and Vasant Vihar bearing the brunt.
A traffic officer explained that resolving such incidents typically takes about 50 minutes, though in some cases, the process can stretch to over an hour. “Removing these buses is a complicated task,” the officer said. He added that the buses are equipped with hydraulic brake systems, and only skilled mechanics can unlock them. Since these buses operate on extensive routes, and their depots are located at considerable distances, waiting for the mechanical team to arrive further delays the process.
A broken-down bus is a major inconvenience, not only for stranded passengers but also for the city’s already overburdened traffic system. Traffic officers highlight the chaos caused by breakdowns, especially during monsoons or on two-lane flyovers, where even a single immobile bus can lead to massive tailbacks and increased pollution. To address this, Delhi Traffic Police has urged the transport department to deploy emergency technical teams at various locations.
Road safety experts emphasise the need for better alert systems to warn road users of breakdowns. Rather than using tree branches, proper signage should be placed at least 100 metres from the spot to allow vehicles to change lanes smoothly.
Implementing quick response teams similar to those abroad could also be a possible solution. These teams could swiftly manage emergencies like fires or breakdowns. GPS technology could also play a crucial role, with buses sending automatic distress signals to response teams. Such systems could drastically reduce delays and disruptions.
At the same time, the importance of identifying the root causes of breakdowns cannot be understated. Many of these CNG buses overheat during summer, leading to breakdowns or fires. Authorities need to assess factors such as maintenance schedules, bus age, and route distances. Exploring alternative transport modes might also help prevent buses from overheating.
While discussions continue, the lack of immediate solutions leaves Delhi commuters grappling with frustrating delays and increasing pollution caused by immobile buses.
The cost of inaction
The consequences of inaction are dire. Prolonged traffic jams not only waste precious time and fuel but also contribute to rising air pollution levels—a pressing issue in a city already grappling with hazardous air quality.
According to a 2024 study by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), vehicular emissions account for nearly 40 per cent of Delhi’s air pollution. Without immediate intervention, the city risks aggravating its environmental crisis.
The economic cost of congestion is also staggering. A report by the Boston Consulting Group estimated that Delhi
loses Rs 60,000 crore annually due to traffic congestion, including losses from wasted fuel, productivity, and health impacts. If left unchecked, this cost is projected to surge to nearly Rs 98,000 crore by 2030 as the vehicular population continues to rise.
Another study by IIT Madras highlights that congestion disproportionately impacts bus commuters, accounting for 75% of the total loss. To address this, the researchers recommend introducing dedicated bus lanes, which could reduce congestion costs by nearly half. Buses, catering to 60% of the city’s transport demand, are far more efficient than private vehicles, with an average occupancy of 20 passengers compared to 2.2 in cars and 1.2 in two-wheelers.
The study advocates for more frequent and comfortable buses to attract private vehicle users, coupled with advanced scheduling systems to optimise operations. Intelligent traffic management, including smart traffic lights, is also recommended to minimise fuel wastage.
Citing Maharashtra’s transport department findings, the researchers noted that a single bus could replace up to 35 private cars, significantly reducing road congestion. They stress that Delhi must prioritise sustainable transport solutions to combat escalating congestion costs and improve commuter experiences.
Traffic traps
Traffic intersections below the
Chirag Dilli and Panchsheel flyovers
NSG intersection at Airport Road
Pusa Road
Shankar Road
Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Chowk
KS Krishnan Marg
Dev Prakash Shastri Marg
Zakhira Crossing to Karampura on Shivaji Marg
Mukarba Chowk to Peeragarhi