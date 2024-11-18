Delhi HC stays order setting aside discharge of Gautam Gambhir in cheating case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed an order which had set aside the discharge of former cricketer and current head coach of the Indian cricket team Gautam Gambhir and others in a case in which home buyers were reportedly cheated.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri passed the interim order and sought the response of the Delhi government on a plea by Gambhir challenging the sessions court verdict which had set aside a magisterial court order discharging him in the case.