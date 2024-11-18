Delhi police rescue stolen infant from UP’s Shahjahanpur, two arrested

NEW DELHI: The police have rescued a 45-day-old child from UP’s Shahjahanpur after he was stolen from her mother at Safdarjung Hospital by two people, including a woman. The accused woman has been caught along with her male accomplice from a train.

Additional DCP (southwest) Akanksha Yadav said a call regarding the kidnapping was received after which the police reached the spot and met the complainant woman. She told the cops she was present at Safdarjung Hospital for her husband’s kidney treatment.

“At about 01:30 pm, one unknown lady approached her and started talking to her. The lady gained her trust and took the complainant’s child in her lap and disappeared,” the officer said. The alleged lady took the baby along with her and fled with a male accomplice in an auto-rickshaw. Accordingly, a case was registered and multiple teams were formed to nab the culprits.