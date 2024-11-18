GRAP-4 restrictions kick in as Delhi chokes

NEW DELHI: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has announced the implementation of Stage-4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the Delhi-NCR region, starting on Monday, due to a significant increase in the Air Quality Index (AQI), which reached 457 pm in the evening.

The restrictions include a ban on the entry of trucks and a temporary suspension ofconstruction activities on public projects. On Sunday, Delhi’s AQI deteriorated, recording a value of 441 at 4 pm, which then rose to 457 by 7 pm,making it the second most polluted city in the country.

Trucks will not be permitted to enter the capital unless they are carrying essential goods or are using clean fuels such as LNG, CNG, BS-VI diesel, or areelectric.

In addition, non-essential light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi will be prohibited, with exceptions for electric vehicles (EVs), CNG vehicles, and BS-VI diesel vehicles.