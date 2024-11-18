Purvanchali leader, ex-BJP MLA Anil Jha joins AAP

NEW DELHI: Purvanchali leader and two-time MLA from Delhi’s Kirari constituency Anil Jha, joined the AAP on Sunday. At a ceremony at AAP’s headquarters, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal welcomed Anil Jha into the party, praising his contributions to Purvanchal society and emphasising the boost his presence brings to AAP’s campaign across Delhi.

Kejriwal welcomed the ex-BJP MLA to the party by putting the AAP’s signature cap on his head and ‘patka’ (sash) around his neck. He said, “He (Anil Jha) has consistently worked for the welfare of the Purvanchal community, whether in power or outside it. With Anil Jha joining the AAP, the party will get strengthened not only in Kiradi but in entire Delhi.”

The AAP supremo shared, “There are about 100 unauthorised colonies where work cannot be done due to the Forest and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). I have built 10,000 km of roads and lanes in unauthorised colonies in the last 10 years. Before our government was formed, the rate in unauthorised colonies was 2,000 to 3,000 rupees per yard. Today the rate is 1 lakh rupees per yard.”