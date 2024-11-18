Shooters arrested for firing 16 bullets at Delhi petrol pump

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police arrested two people for firing more than a dozen shots in a petrol pump, injuring the pump supervisor, in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri area, an official said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Ankit alias Teddy and Rukmesh. According to the cops, both accused were affiliated with established criminals. Ankit is supposedly connected with Rahul alias Baba, a notorious criminal who runs his own gang; Rukmesh is allegedly in contact with an associate of Rahul, Deepak alias Furtila.

Late Friday night, assailants riding bikes arrived at a petrol pump in Gokalpuri and fired more than 16 shots. Ansul Rathi, a supervisor at the petrol pump, was injured when glass shrapnel pierced his abdomen.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered and, sensing the gravity of the crime, several teams of Crime Branch were tasked to identify and arrest the shooters involved in the firing.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sanjay Bhatia said the police analyzed about 100 CCTV footages on the route and succeeded in capturing the registration number of one motorcycle used in the crime.

"The owner of the motorcycle Lalit, a resdient of Loni, Ghaziabad, UP, was examined. Upon inquiry he disclosed that his friend, Rukmesh from Meerut, UP, had borrowed his motorcycle on November 15 at about 7 pm on the pretext of some personal work and returned the same at about 11 pm with a broken number plate," the Additional CP said.

Further, the cops found out that Vinod Kasana from Noida, brother-in-law of Rukmesh also accompanied him after the incident following which a raid was conducted at the residence of Vinod Kasana, but, Rukmesh was not located.

"On examination, it was found that Vinod Kasana was continuously misguiding the police and facilitated the accused Rukmesh to escape. On further interrogation, Vinod Kasana disclosed that Rukmesh has told him about his involvement in Gokalpuri Petrol Pump firing incident. After that, they had left Noida for Mehandipur Balaji," the senior officer said.

Kasana was subsequently placed under arrest for the charges of harbouring/facilitating the accused under section 249 of the BNS.

Meanwhile, the cops developed intelligence and conducted over night multiple raids in Baghpat, Jansath, Meerut in Uttar Pradesh and apprehended one accused Ankit alias Teddy from nearby Ganga Nagar, Meerut, UP.

On the basis of information from him, subsequent raids led the team towards the apprehension of another accused namely Rukmesh who was also part of whole syndicate who had fired at the petrol pump.