Tech corner

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list
Tudor Pelagos FXD GMT “Zulu Time”
The new Pelagos FXD GMT is a Master Chronometer (METAS certified) and can keep track of accurate time in up to three time zones at once. Here the concept of “Zulu Time” is used as a military term for UTC, tracked by the orange hand. The 42mm watch has a Grade 2 titanium case and a bidirectional rotatable bezel with a ceramic insert filled with Swiss Super Luminova. A Manufacture calibre MT5652-U with a silicon balance spring and 65 hour power reserve ensures accuracy and longevity. The fabric strap is flightsuit green matching the colour of the suit worn by aviators of the French Naval Aviation. tudorwatch.com
Rs 4.06 lakh
Flexnest The Flexibell
These incredible set of dumbbells (15 pairs in one unit) reduce clutter and provide a great workout at all skill levels. The Flexibell comes with a smart, rotatable dial that allows you to switch from 2.5kg to 24kg loads instantly with the simple flick of a finger. The modular design is easy to store and packs 15 different weights combinations which are safe and durable. Theflexnest.com
Rs 17,998
Wobble 55” QD Series TV
Wobble is an incredible brand that makes awesome TVs and other tech products. Their new 55- inch 4K UHD QLED Google TV is a stunner with amazing visuals and ultra-realistic sound. After a quick installation from the Wobble service team, I had the chance to test out the Zero Edge Design TV with various sources. First off, the built-in Google TV is super easy to navigate, plays well with all OTT apps as well as games, and connects with Android smartphones seamlessly. Thanks to an IPS Grade A+ panel, QLED tech, Dolby Vision Atmos, and HDR 10 with HLG, the picture quality and sound are brilliant for a TV priced so reasonably. Watching action content is great, with top-notch images and sound adding a punch! The QLED TV is also good, with dialogues ensuring clarity even at low volumes. A novel Nova-Gen XRT processor along with 2GBRAM/16GB storage built-in ensures smooth running. Wobble’s 55-incher is an outstanding TV with complete features and great looks (metal unibody design) that’s priced very affordably. amazon.in
Rs 35,999
U&I UIPB-2151
U&I’s new powerbank, UIPB-2151, is part of the Modern Series and is built for those who need reliable and fast charging on the go. Featuring both PD and as QC charging at speeds up to 22.5W output, the 2151 is ideal for charging multiple devices. I specifically liked the 15W Magsafe wireless charging feature, which juices up compatible iPhones at quick speeds without additional cables. The 10000mAh powerbank provides at least two full charges for most smartphones. A big advantage is the presence of both USB-A and C output to connect to specific devices. The 2151 is also elegant and light, allowing it to be used while on the go. uandiworld.com
Rs 1,699
