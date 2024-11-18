Tech corner

Wobble 55” QD Series TV

Wobble is an incredible brand that makes awesome TVs and other tech products. Their new 55- inch 4K UHD QLED Google TV is a stunner with amazing visuals and ultra-realistic sound. After a quick installation from the Wobble service team, I had the chance to test out the Zero Edge Design TV with various sources. First off, the built-in Google TV is super easy to navigate, plays well with all OTT apps as well as games, and connects with Android smartphones seamlessly. Thanks to an IPS Grade A+ panel, QLED tech, Dolby Vision Atmos, and HDR 10 with HLG, the picture quality and sound are brilliant for a TV priced so reasonably. Watching action content is great, with top-notch images and sound adding a punch! The QLED TV is also good, with dialogues ensuring clarity even at low volumes. A novel Nova-Gen XRT processor along with 2GBRAM/16GB storage built-in ensures smooth running. Wobble’s 55-incher is an outstanding TV with complete features and great looks (metal unibody design) that’s priced very affordably. amazon.in

Rs 35,999

U&I UIPB-2151

U&I’s new powerbank, UIPB-2151, is part of the Modern Series and is built for those who need reliable and fast charging on the go. Featuring both PD and as QC charging at speeds up to 22.5W output, the 2151 is ideal for charging multiple devices. I specifically liked the 15W Magsafe wireless charging feature, which juices up compatible iPhones at quick speeds without additional cables. The 10000mAh powerbank provides at least two full charges for most smartphones. A big advantage is the presence of both USB-A and C output to connect to specific devices. The 2151 is also elegant and light, allowing it to be used while on the go. uandiworld.com

Rs 1,699

