Thermal power plants: A pollution worry for Delhi

NEW DELHI: Emissions from Delhi-NCR-based 12 coal-fired power plants are more deadly than the emissions from the burning of paddy straw in Punjab and Haryana. Thermal power plants (TPPs) produce multiple times more dangerous particulate matter and Sulphur Dioxide(SO2) than burning agri-residue does.

According to a new analysis of sources of deadlier particulate matter and a comparison between NCR-based TPPs emissions and paddy straw burning emissions in Punjab and Haryana highlights the scale of SO2 pollution.

Thermal power plants in NCR emit 281 kilotonnes of SO2 annually—16 times more than the 17.8 kilotonnes emitted by burning 8.9 million tonnes of paddy straw.

Notably, crop residue burning causes a seasonal spike in Delhi-NCR pollution; however, the TPPs cause persistent year-round pollution. It underlines a lopsided action against farmers while TPPs get free-wheeling leniency.

There are 11 coal-based TPP within a 300 km radius of Delhi and one outside – Goindwal Sahib Power Plant in Punjab which is also considered while making decisions about TPP.

According to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) estimates, 281 kilotonnes of SO2 were released by NCR’s TPP for the period between June 2022 and May 2023.

CREA advised that installation of flue gas desulfurisation (FGD) technology would reduce emissions from 281 kilotonnes to 93 kilotonnes in the NCR, representing reductions of 67%. These achievements underscore the effectiveness of FGD technology.