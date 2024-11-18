Thermal power plants: A pollution worry for Delhi

NEW DELHI: Emissions from Delhi-NCR-based 12 coal-fired power plants are more deadly than the emissions from the burning of paddy straw in Punjab and Haryana. Thermal power plants (TPPs) produce multiple times more dangerous particulate matter and Sulphur Dioxide(SO2) than burning agri-residue does.
According to a new analysis of sources of deadlier particulate matter and a comparison between NCR-based TPPs emissions and paddy straw burning emissions in Punjab and Haryana highlights the scale of SO2 pollution.
Thermal power plants in NCR emit 281 kilotonnes of SO2 annually—16 times more than the 17.8 kilotonnes emitted by burning 8.9 million tonnes of paddy straw.
Notably, crop residue burning causes a seasonal spike in Delhi-NCR pollution; however, the TPPs cause persistent year-round pollution. It underlines a lopsided action against farmers while TPPs get free-wheeling leniency.
There are 11 coal-based TPP within a 300 km radius of Delhi and one outside – Goindwal Sahib Power Plant in Punjab which is also considered while making decisions about TPP.
According to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) estimates, 281 kilotonnes of SO2 were released by NCR’s TPP for the period between June 2022 and May 2023.
CREA advised that installation of flue gas desulfurisation (FGD) technology would reduce emissions from 281 kilotonnes to 93 kilotonnes in the NCR, representing reductions of 67%. These achievements underscore the effectiveness of FGD technology.
Only Mahatma Gandhi TPS and Dadri TPP (five out of six units) have so far been installed, FGD subsequently registered the lowest reduction in emissions.
With only two of these completed FGD installations in NCR, the pace of adoption remains insufficient.
According to CREA, data on FGD installation progress for all power plants in India has not been updated since November 2023 on the CEA website, with the latest available status data only from October 2023.
Another CREA study shows that over 96% of particulate pollution from coal-fired power plants in NCR is secondary in nature, primarily originating from SO2.
Further, a study from IIT Delhi highlighted that FGD systems can reduce SO2 concentrations by 55% within 60-80 km and sulfate aerosol concentrations by 30%, extending up to 100 km from the thermal power plants. However, the Energy vertical of the NITI Ayog recently recommended that there was no further requirement of FGDs as their SO2 emissions do not contribute to air pollution.
Experts question the NITI Ayog recommendation saying they hide behind the technicality of the issue instead of transparent analysis.