Vikas Yadav to court: Exempt me from physical appearance

NEW DELHI: Vikas Yadav, a former officer of India’s intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), accused by the US of involvement in a plot to assassinate Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, informed a Delhi court that his life is at risk from dangerous elements.

Citing these threats, Yadav requested exemption from physically appearing in an extortion and kidnapping case in which he is an accused. The court approved his plea, with the next hearing scheduled for February 3, 2025.

Arrested in December 2023 by the Delhi Police Special Cell in the case, Yadav was released on bail earlier this year.

Represented by advocates RK Handoo and Aditya Chaudhary, Yadav asserted he faced “serious threats” due to the widespread disclosure of his personal details.

“False and frivolous allegations have been leveled against the applicant and the particulars of the applicant such as his residence, his background along with his photographs have been published all over the world, exposing the applicant to serious threat to his life from nefarious elements,” read his application in Patiala House Courts.

The plea further stated that threat to the life of the applicant is clear, present, grave, imminent and potential and physical appearance of the applicant before the court is likely to lend an opportunity to annihilate the applicant.

In October, Yadav was charged by the United States as a co-conspirator in a plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Another Indian national, Nikhil Gupta, had already been indicted in the same case.

Strongly denying the allegations, Yadav has maintained that he is being unfairly targeted and made a scapegoat.