Delhi Pollution: Air purifiers go out of stock in no time

NEW DELHI: With pollution reaching alarming level, sales of air purifiers and masks have shot up as people scramble to protect themselves from the toxic air.

According to Shanu Gupta, store manager at Chroma, air purifier sales shot up significantly on Monday.

“Air purifier sales had been dull so far compared to last year. However, on Monday, we sold 10 times the normal amount and ran out of stock in the morning itself,” he said and pointed out that higher-end models, costing upwards of Rs 60,000, were also out of stock suggesting customers’ willingness to spend money to ensure cleaner air inside their homes.

Vijendra Mohan, owner of Air Expert India in Indirapuram, said air purifier sales saw a dramatic rise.

“Before the air quality worsened, we were selling around 20 units a day. Now, that number has more than doubled, and inquiries have also skyrocketed. I’m getting more than 150 calls a day,” Mohan added.

Similarly, Rakesh Singh, who operates a Blueair dealership in Pushp Vihar, said that sales nearly tripled. “I used to sell about 10-12 units a day last month. Now, that number has jumped to 25,” Singh said, attributing the surge to the ongoing air quality crisis.

Ravi Kaushik, who runs Airth Air Purifier Company in Vikaspuri, reported a staggering 70% increase in sales since late October.

“Typically, our sales grow by around 20% during this time of year, but this time the demand has shot up by 70% due to the dire air quality,”

Kaushik said, highlighting how homes near busy roads are particularly affected by elevated pollution levels, leading to respiratory issues.

Air purifiers, equipped with advanced filtration systems, have become essential for those hoping to ensure healthier indoor air, he added.