Delhi pollution: Asthma drugs ineffective, doctors warn of ‘health emergency’

NEW DELHI: The city woke up to a “health emergency” as dense smog, the worst of the season, engulfed the capital on Monday. Hospitals began filling up with patients, particularly those with a history of respiratory illnesses, many of whom required emergency care and hospitalisation.

Doctors report that this year’s pollution levels have exacerbated health issues more than in previous years, with patients presenting severe respiratory symptoms, cardiovascular problems, and conjunctivitis. The dangerously poor air quality has rendered medications ineffective for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients, forcing many to seek hospitalisation.

Sushila Kataria, senior director of Internal Medicine at Medanta Medcity, said, “With the rise in pollution levels, we are witnessing an increase in patients compared to last year. Over the past month, there has been a significant surge in patients across all age groups, particularly those with pre-existing respiratory conditions like asthma and COPD. We are also seeing cases of conjunctivitis that require urgent care. This year, we’ve observed an uptick in cardiac cases.”

Akshay Budhraja, head of Department of Respiratory and Sleep Medicine at Aakash Healthcare, reported a 300% increase in respiratory cases in OPD and emergency ward in the last three days. “Many patients have contracted pneumonia. Those presenting in emergency care often have a prior history of lung diseases, such as asthma and COPD, and many require non-invasive and invasive ventilator support,” he said.

Despite being on prescribed medication, the conditions of these patients are affected, requiring oxygen support, and steroids to manage their symptoms. “An exacerbation of COPD or asthma typically takes three-five days to recover, but these patients are taking up to 14 days for discharge,” added Budhraja.

Dr Bobby Bhalotra, vice-chairman of Department of Chest Medicine

at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, echoed similar concerns, stating that many patients with respiratory illnesses have reported that their medications have stopped working to alleviate their symptoms.

Doctors warn long-term exposure to hazardous air could lead to serious issues, including cancer. “PM2.5 exposure causes persistent inflammation and alters autoimmune responses, which are linked to development of cancer,” says Randeep Guleria, former AIIMS director.