Delhi pollution: Blame game picks pace in capital

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s AAP government and the BJP engaged in a war of words as the ongoing pollution crisis in the capital city worsened, as the national capital recorded its second-worst air quality in six years on Monday.

Chief Minister (CM) Atishi on Monday slammed the central government for its alleged inaction and accused it of remaining silent on the crisis.

Claiming Punjab’s efforts in reducing stubble burning incidents, Atishi blamed BJP-run states in North and central India for the unabated rise in farm fires which have resulted in deterioration of air quality in the capital.

“While the BJP-ruled states are witnessing an alarming rise in stubble-burning cases, Punjab stands as the sole exception. In Punjab, stubble-burning incidents have been reduced by 80%, from 73,300 in 2021 to 8,404 in 2024. Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of stubble-burning cases, recording 9,600 incidents between September 15 and November 17. This has pushed air quality in its cities to hazardous levels,” she stated.

However, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said that it was regrettable to see that on a day when the national capital wanted the government to announce some drastic pollution relief measures, CM Atishi chose to do a press conference to defend her party’s Punjab government and to falsely accuse the central government.

He further stated that before accusing the Centre, she should have checked where about 1.75 lakh stubble clearing machines provided by the Centre to the Punjab government had disappeared.