Living hell: Delhi’s air quality plummets to alarming levels

Doctors raised concerns about health risks, cautioning that the toxic air can harm not just vulnerable groups but also healthy individuals.

The air quality data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) shows that Delhi’s average AQI for November has increased steadily over the past two years.

This year, the city recorded an average AQI of 381 in the first 18 days of November compared to 377 during the same period last year. The last time pollution levels soared to such heights was in 2021, when the average AQI reached 383.

However, this November marks the first time in the past five years that pollution levels have remained above 300 every single day. Among the 38 functional air quality monitoring stations in Delhi, the worst pollution was reported in Dwarka and Najafgarh with an AQI of 500 as of 11 am on Monday.

The CPCB data showed that the hourly average PM2.5 and PM10 levels have been on a sharp rise since Sunday noon. The average PM2.5 level was 354 micrograms per cubic metre — more than 20 times the standard prescribed by the WHO.

Worst locations with AQI above 500

Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, Dwarka Sector 8, Jahangirpuri, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Mundka, Najafgarh, Nehru Nagar and Punjabi Bagh

Discontinue physical classes for Class X, XII

The Directorate of Education stated that all govt, govt-aided, private recognised, MCD and NDMC schools are directed to discontinue physical classes for all classes including class X & XII until further orders.

Record farm fires reported in Punjab

With 1,251 farm fire incidents, Punjab on Monday reported the highest stubble burning cases this season. This year, the state has recorded 9,655 such cases, as per data with the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).

Sources said the PPCB is facing allegations of underreporting farm fire incidents. Many farmers were setting paddy residue on fire post afternoon, dodging satellite monitoring, sources said. As the window for the Rabi crop — wheat — is very short after paddy harvest, some farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear the crop residue for sowing a new crop.