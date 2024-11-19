No custodian for locked room in Nirman Bhawan

NEW DELHI: The custody of a nondescript locked room No 4 on the ground floor in ‘A’ wing of Nirman Bhawan has become a mystery of sorts as no one seems to know which ministry or department it has been allotted it.

Nirman Bhawan houses offices of a couple of ministries and departments, including the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and its affiliated divisions such as Central Public Work Department (CPWD), Land and Department Office and the ministry of tribal affairs. However, no ministry or department operating from the complex has come forward to claim its custody despite sending multiple reminders.

In a fresh circular recently, CPWD stated that it would break open the lock under supervision by the panel as no office had responded. Following the notices, only the Directorate of Estates, under MoHUA, sent its response. “It is still known which department or ministry holds the possession of the room. November 25 is fixed to open the room,” said an official.