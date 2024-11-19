No custodian for locked room in Nirman Bhawan

NEW DELHI: The custody of a nondescript locked room No 4 on the ground floor in ‘A’ wing of Nirman Bhawan has become a mystery of sorts as no one seems to know which ministry or department it has been allotted it.
Nirman Bhawan houses offices of a couple of ministries and departments, including the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and its affiliated divisions such as Central Public Work Department (CPWD), Land and Department Office and the ministry of tribal affairs. However, no ministry or department operating from the complex has come forward to claim its custody despite sending multiple reminders.
In a fresh circular recently, CPWD stated that it would break open the lock under supervision by the panel as no office had responded. Following the notices, only the Directorate of Estates, under MoHUA, sent its response. “It is still known which department or ministry holds the possession of the room. November 25 is fixed to open the room,” said an official.
As part of the Special Campaign 4.0 launched by Department of Administrative Reforms Public Grievances for institutionalising cleanliness, the ministries and departments were earlier requested to claim custodianship by November 8.
The room’s lock will be broken on Monday at 11 am in the presence of a panel. “Representative of the ministries or departments (if any) may be deputed to present at the scheduled time and venue. Further, this room will be taken into this directorate’s (CPWD) custody,” read the latest circular.
Monday date set for breaking open the Lock
“All ministries or departments located in Nirmal Bhawan premises are hereby informed that lock of the Room No 4, GF, A Wing will be broken on November 25 at 11 am,” the latest circular said