'No pressure', says Ex-AAP minister Kailash Gahlot after joining BJP

NEW DELHI: A day after resigning from the Delhi Cabinet and primary membership of the AAP, former minister Kailash Gahlot joined the BJP on Monday. Gahlot, after joining the saffron party, said that the decision to leave the party was not made overnight. Rejecting the AAP’s claim that he quit under pressure, Gahlot said that the party had strayed from its core values and ethics.

In a major setback to the AAP, Gahlot, on Sunday, stepped down from his ministerial position and also resigned from primary membership of the party. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accepted his resignation later in the day.

AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, commenting on Gahlot joining the BJP, said, “He is free, he can go wherever he wants.” AAP leaders on Sunday said that Gahlot had no choice left other than to join the BJP due to multiple investigations by central agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The former transport minister has reportedly been under scrutiny in several cases, with multiple raids conducted on his properties in recent months.

Meanwhile, Gahlot dismissed speculations of external pressure behind his decision, saying, “I have never worked under pressure. The narrative being created about me is completely wrong.”

He explained his journey, stating he joined AAP inspired by a vision to serve Delhi. However, he lamented that AAP no longer aligns with its founding values. “The common man has turned into the privileged man. A government that constantly fights with the Centre on every issue cannot ensure Delhi’s development,” he remarked.

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who along with other senior leaders, formally inducted Gahlot into the party, said, “His decision to join BJP will surely benefit the party. We welcome his decision.” Khattar also referred to the developmental work done in Najafgarh’s border areas during his tenure as Haryana’s Chief Minister, emphasising the upcoming assembly elections’ significance.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva called Kailash Gahlot a significant leader, known for his work among youth and rural communities. “His experience will be crucial for BJP in the future,” Sachdeva said.