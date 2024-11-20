Delhi’s toxic air puts children at risk of lifelong lung damage

NEW DELHI: As air pollution levels soar to hazardous levels, health experts are raising alarms over its devastating effects on children’s lung development.

With young lungs at a critical growth stage, prolonged exposure to Delhi’s toxic air is leaving an entire generation vulnerable to chronic respiratory diseases and lung damage.

In Delhi, a city plagued by alarming concentrations of particulate matter (PM2.5), nitrogen dioxide, and other harmful pollutants, doctors are witnessing the dire consequences firsthand.

“If possible, send younger children to a relative’s house in a less-polluted area,” advised Dr. Sumit Chakravarty, Associate Director of Paediatrics at Asian Hospital.

The situation is especially dire for children with pre-existing conditions like allergies or those prone to pneumonia during smog season.

“Each ICU admission costs a child not just physical strength but also lung capacity,” Dr Chakravarty warned.