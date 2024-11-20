Despair deepens among daily wage earners in Delhi

NEW DELHI: With Delhi-NCR battling hazardous air pollution levels, daily wage laborers in the construction sector are bearing the brunt of restrictions imposed under Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The ban on construction and demolition activities, aimed at curbing pollution, has plunged workers into a financial crisis, leaving many struggling to provide for their families.

For Suman, a 45-year-old mother of two, the ban has dashed all hopes of survival. “If we sit at home, what will we eat? What will we feed our children?” she asked with despair etched on her face.

Despite renewing her labour card in hopes of government aid, she claims no help has materialised. “We live on daily earnings. Without work, we have nothing,” she said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi soared to an alarming 488 on Tuesday, placing it firmly in the “severe-plus” category. This led authorities to enact stringent measures, including halting construction, banning truck entries except for essential supplies, and closing schools. While these steps aim to combat pollution, they have upended the lives of thousands of workers dependent on daily earnings.

For 63-year-old Babu Ram, the situation is catastrophic. As the sole breadwinner for his family of six and burdened with a Rs 3 lakh debt, the lack of work has deepened his despair. “There’s no pension for people like me. Government schemes are riddled with corruption; middlemen take everything,” he lamented.

Similarly, Rajesh Kumar, a 42-year-old labourer, said that his family in his village in Bihar depends on the money he sends home.

‘I have not married yet because I have several responsibilities, including my sister’s wedding, which has left me with a debt of Rs 6 lakh,’ he said. ‘This happens every year, pollution cripples Delhi, but instead of solving the problem, the government creates more hurdles for people like us,” Kumar added.