DMRC scores highest-ever daily 78 lakh ridership on Nov 18

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) registered its highest number of passenger journeys on Monday (18th November 2024) with 78.67 lakh journeys being performed in the network.

The highest-ever passenger journeys on a single day was previously recorded on August 20 this year at 77.48 lakh by breaking the February 13 tally of 71.09 lakh.

“The more the people prefer Metro over private vehicles, there is bound to be reduction in vehicular emissions leading to improvement in air quality of the city and its peripheries,”, said DMRC officials.

To accommodate the growing demand, DMRC has added 60 extra trips on weekdays, enhancing its carrying capacity and encouraging more people to opt for the Metro.