INTERVIEW | Online classes for kids amid air pollution raise questions of effectiveness

In an interview with Bhavreen Khandari, Delhi-based environmentalist and founder of Warrior Moms, Ifrah Mufti discusses if online classes are an effective method to mitigate air quality crisis and how parents are coping with this learning option for their kids. Excerpts.

Is it sensible to have online classes for pre-primary classes as well?

I don’t find any logic behind shutting the schools only. These actions are only reactive. They can’t be substantiated with a valid reason, because we cannot escape anywhere be it in the classroom or at home. So, how can you say that shutting the schools assure the safety of children? Secondly, having online education for kids is also reactive.

What is the best alternative for this?

If shutting the schools is the only option, then scrap the classes for a certain age group. There is no point in forcing the small children to sit in front of phones and laptops. We all know what amount of learning is done through online classes.

How are the working parents coping with this new schedule?

It’s equally difficult for the parents since the parents are also made to shift, prepone and postpone their working schedules and assignments as the mother or the father needs to be present along with the kid throughout the classes. Many parents have been objecting to this and have been asking teachers to cut down the duration of the class.

How do you think the government should mitigate this crisis?

Air pollution can’t be solved with short-term technology solutions. Instead, they need to focus on a long-term strategy that relies on expert guidance and sets clear goals along the way. Also, the government must follow “airshed” approach. As air travels across regions, the government needs to move beyond cities and focus on small towns and villages as well. The CAQM Act, which has the necessary powers, also needs to be utilised well.